Odd Hack of DUI Firm Leaves Cars Unable to Start

It's one of the more unusual hacks you'll hear about: Drivers across the US were unable to start their cars because their DUI ignition-lock devices were compromised. The hack hit Intoxalock, an Iowa company and one of the nation's biggest suppliers of the gizmos, earlier this month, reports Ars Technica . It's not clear how many vehicles were affected, but the hack surfaced on March 14 and wasn't fully resolved until Sunday, per WGME of Maine.

"It's been pretty hectic with people," the owner of an automotive center in Middleboro, Massachusetts, told WCVB amid the hack. "I feel bad, but there's nothing we could do about it." Drivers with the devices must have them recalibrated roughly once a month at a local garage, and the hack made such recalibrations impossible. At one point, Intoxalock authorized local service centers to grant 10-day calibration extensions, though the workaround didn't work on all device models or in all states, and it pledged to cover costs such as towing fees. The hack may be over, but users are venting on Reddit's r/intoxalock, with threats of legal action.