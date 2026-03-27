Report: US May Send 10K More Troops to MidEast

The Pentagon is reportedly eyeing a major troop boost in the Middle East even as the White House talks up possible diplomacy with Iran. The Wall Street Journal , citing Pentagon officials "with knowledge of the planning," reports that the Defense Department is considering sending as many as 10,000 additional ground troops to the region to expand President Trump's military options. The potential deployment would add infantry units and armored vehicles to a buildup that already includes about 5,000 Marines and thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division who are being sent to to the region.

Officials have not settled on exact locations, but the forces would likely be positioned within range of Iran and Kharg Island, a key terminal for the country's oil exports in the Persian Gulf. Trump has repeatedly vowed to reopen the nearby Strait of Hormuz, with or without assistance from allies. Last weekend, he threatened to destroy Iran's energy infrastructure within 48 hours if Iran didn't reopen the strait. He later extended the deadline by five days. On Thursday, he said he had extended the deadline by another 10 days, until April 6. "Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said Iran had asked for "more time," though Tehran denies that negotiations are underway, CBS News reports. "All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War. As we have said, President Trump always has all military options at his disposal," deputy White House press secretary Anna Kelly told the Journal. Israel, meanwhile, launched a new wave of attacks on Iran on Friday, the AP reports. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tehran will pay a "heavy, increasing price" for continuing to fire missiles at Israel.