Chinese Ships Make U-Turn as Iran Blocks Certain Traffic

Two big Chinese container ships had their plans abruptly changed near one of the world's most strategic chokepoints on Friday. The CSCL Indian Ocean and CSCL Arctic Ocean, both operated by China's state-owned Cosco, made sharp U-turns near Iran's Larak Island instead of crossing the Strait of Hormuz, ship-tracking data and crew members said. Iran's Revolutionary Guard later said it had blocked three container vessels of "various nationalities," the Wall Street Journal reports, and is now barring traffic to and from ports of countries backing the US and Israel in the war, per state-linked Nour News.

Shipping companies said that only vessels carrying goods bound for Iran—such as household items, cars, clothing, and medicines—are being allowed through. Grain ships have been an exception: In the past week, Iran let four bulk carriers loaded with grain sail in after they'd spent nearly three weeks waiting in the Gulf of Oman. Those ships unloaded at the port of Bandar Imam Khomeini, a key hub for Iran's grain imports. The CSCL Indian Ocean and CSCL Arctic Ocean have been stranded in the gulf ?since Feb. 28, when the US and Israeli first struck Iran, per Reuters. Their experience shows that "safe passage could not be guaranteed," said Kpler analyst Rebecca ?Gerdes.