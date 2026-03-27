Hormuz Issues Could Affect Helium Supply, Chip Making

The gas that makes party balloons float is now threatening to puncture the AI boom. A war-driven disruption in helium supply—an essential ingredient in making advanced computer chips—is raising alarms and prices across the semiconductor industry and beyond, the New York Times reports. Helium, mostly produced in the US and Qatar as a byproduct of natural gas, saw roughly one-third of global output knocked offline when Qatari production stopped and Iran struck a key liquefied natural gas facility. With tankers avoiding the Strait of Hormuz and about 200 specialized helium containers initially stranded there, analysts warn that chip makers like TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix could feel the pinch in weeks or months, once current stockpiles run down.