World  | 
Nepal

Former Rapper's Party Scores Huge Win in Nepal

Balendra Shah, 35, is set to become country's next PM after Gen Z revolt
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 13, 2026 8:15 AM CDT
Former Rapper's Party Sweeps First Post-Revolt Nepal Election
Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah greets his supporters during an election campaign rally in Chitwan, about 112 miles west of Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.   (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A political party created just four years ago and led by an ex-rapper has swept Nepal's parliamentary poll, results published by the electoral commission on Thursday showed. The election, the country's first since last year's youth-led revolt, was won by the Rastriya Swatantra Party, or RSP, of rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, the AP reports. The 35-year-old former civil engineer is expected to become the country's next prime minister.

  • The RSP won 125 directly elected seats plus a further 57 as part of the proportional representation votes, giving it a total of 182 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament. The Nepali Congress party came second, with 38 seats.

  • In Nepal, voters directly elect 165 members to the House of Representatives. The remaining 110 seats are allocated through a proportional representation system, under which political parties are assigned seats based on their share of the vote. The process is likely to take several days before the country gets a new government.
  • The system is designed to prevent domination by a single party, making the RSP's landslide win "all the more significant," the BBC reports.
  • Shah, who is the RSP's prime ministerial candidate, won the 2022 Kathmandu mayoral race. He emerged as a leading figure in the 2025 uprising that ousted former Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli. In the election, Shah defeated Oli, 74, in his own constituency.

  • The RSP, which was founded in 2022, gained huge support in the parliamentary election, posing a strong challenge to two long-dominant parties—the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist).
  • Last year's protests against corruption and poor governance were triggered by a social media ban before snowballing into a popular revolt against the government. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds more injured when protesters attacked government buildings and police opened fire on them.
  • Shah's music had long targeted the same issues that led to the protests, Al Jazeera reports. His song "Nepal Haseko" had more than 10 million views on YouTube during the unrest.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X