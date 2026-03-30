Jan. 6 Rioters Want Millions Over Officers' Use of Force

A group of people who were part of the Jan. 6 mob at the US Capitol now say they're the victims—and they want to be compensated. In a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court in Florida, several rioters and rallygoers are seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages from Capitol Police and the Washington, DC, force, arguing that officers used excessive and "indiscriminate" force while trying to push back the mob, Politico reports. The suit focuses on nonlethal crowd-control tactics—rubber bullets, pepper balls, chemical spray, and flashbangs—that plaintiffs say were fired recklessly at people who weren't assaulting officers or breaking through barricades.