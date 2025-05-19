Report: US Will Pay $5M to Ashli Babbitt's Family

The family of Ashi Babbitt won't get the full $30 million a wrongful death lawsuit over her death during the Capitol riot was seeking, but they are in line for a payout of almost $5 million from the government, sources tell the Washington Post and ABC News . Earlier this month, lawyers for the Babbitt family and the Justice Department said an agreement had been reached "in principle," but terms were not disclosed. According to the Post's sources, around a third of the settlement will go to the family's attorneys, including the conservative Judicial Watch group.

The lawsuit filed by Babbitt's husband last year accused Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd of assault and battery and negligence when he shot Babbitt as she tried to storm the House Speaker's Lobby. A Capitol Police investigation cleared Byrd, saying he "potentially saved members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters," the Post reports. The case had been set to go to trial next year before the Justice Department reversed its opposition.

In March, President Trump said he was a "big fan of Ashli Babbitt" and claimed Byrd had done something "unthinkable." It's not clear whether the settlement will require the Justice Department to change its stance and admit fault on behalf of Byrd or the Capitol Police, ABC News reports. In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said he is "extremely disappointed" and disagrees with the settlement. "This settlement sends a chilling message to law enforcement nationwide, especially to those with a protective mission like ours," he said. (More Ashli Babbitt stories.)