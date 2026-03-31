Women's Final Four a Repeat, for Just 2nd Time Ever

Women's college basketball will see a familiar Final Four: the same four teams as last season have advanced, a consecutive repeat that's happened only once before in tournament history, Yahoo Sports reports. It's down to Texas, South Carolina, UCLA, and UConn in Friday's matchups, USA Today reports. The last game will be held Sunday . (See the men's Final Four matchups here .)

Texas and South Carolina both punched their tickets Monday night with decisive Elite Eight wins. In Fort Worth, top-seeded Texas overwhelmed No. 2 Michigan from the opening tip, hitting its first nine shots and racing to an 18-4 start in what became a 77-41 victory. The Longhorns' defense was the difference: they held Michigan to 23% shooting, forced 15 turnovers, and smothered the Wolverines' All-Big Ten duo of Olivia Olson and Syla Swords, who went a combined 5-for-28. All-American Madison Booker led Texas with 19 points and 7 rebounds in just 29 minutes.

Texas has now won 12 straight, including four tournament games decided by at least 22 points. Next up is UCLA, which lost only once in the regular season—and that lone defeat came against Texas. The matchup sets up as a rare rematch between a No. 1 seed on a dominant run and one of the nation's steadiest teams.

In the other regional final, South Carolina pulled away late from No. 3 TCU to win 78-52 and secure a sixth straight Final Four berth. The Gamecocks led by just four deep into the third quarter before breaking the game open with a 29-11 fourth-quarter surge. They controlled the boards, outrebounding TCU 52-24, and closed like a team accustomed to this stage. They'll face UConn—the No. 1 overall seed, currently on a 54-consecutive-win streak—in a rematch of last year's Final Four, which saw UConn beating South Carolina.