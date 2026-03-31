Washington Rolls Out a Millionaires Tax

Washington, long known for skipping an income tax, just broke with that tradition—at least for its wealthiest residents. Gov. Bob Ferguson on Monday signed into law a new 9.9% levy on annual income over $1 million, set to kick in come 2028. The money is earmarked for child care, universal school meals, expanded tax credits for low-wage workers, and tax relief for small businesses, reports the Wall Street Journal. Ferguson cast the move as a fairness fix, noting that the lowest-earning 20% of Washingtonians currently devote a far larger share of their income to sales and property taxes than the rich do. "This disparity was made much worse by President Trump's massive tax cuts for the wealthy, paid for, by the way, with cuts to necessities like healthcare and food assistance that have tremendous harm to the people of Washington state," Ferguson said.