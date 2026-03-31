2 Rikers Island Detainees Die in a Week

Two men have died at Rikers Island in less than a week in the first fatalities reported since New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani took office amid a mandate to shutter the jail complex by next year. The Department of Correction says 39-year-old Barry Cozart was found in distress Wednesday at the George R. Vierno Center and could not be revived despite CPR, per the New York Times. Days later, 49-year-old John Price, housed at the Eric M. Taylor Center, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and died Sunday. Both were awaiting trial on separate criminal cases; causes of death are pending from the medical examiner.
The deaths renew scrutiny of a system where at least 100 people have died since 2015, despite federal monitoring after a class-action settlement, according to Elizabeth Glazer, a former criminal justice adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio. The jail now holds about 7,000. A 2019 city law requires Rikers to close by August 2027, but replacement borough jails are behind schedule, meaning the deadline is likely to be pushed back. Control of the jails has already been shifted from City Hall to a court-appointed receiver. Posting on X, Mamdani vowed to "pursue every avenue" to close Rikers, while advocates say the latest deaths show why the complex cannot remain open. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso calls it a "hellscape," per amNewYork.