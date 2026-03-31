2 Rikers Island Detainees Die in a Week

Two men have died at Rikers Island in less than a week in the first fatalities reported since New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani took office amid a mandate to shutter the jail complex by next year. The Department of Correction says 39-year-old Barry Cozart was found in distress Wednesday at the George R. Vierno Center and could not be revived despite CPR, per the New York Times. Days later, 49-year-old John Price, housed at the Eric M. Taylor Center, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and died Sunday. Both were awaiting trial on separate criminal cases; causes of death are pending from the medical examiner.