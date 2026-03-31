US Journalist Snatched From Baghdad Street

An American journalist was kidnapped on Tuesday in Baghdad and Iraqi security forces are pursuing her captors, Iraqi officials said. The journalist was identified as freelancer Shelly Kittleson by one of the outlets she worked for. A US official blamed the Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah, the AP reports. The Iraqi interior ministry confirmed a foreign journalist had been kidnapped but didn't give more details.

Two Iraqi security officials, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case, said that two cars were involved in the kidnapping, one of which crashed while being pursued near the town of Al-Haswa in Babil province southwest of Baghdad. The journalist was then transferred to a second car that fled the scene.