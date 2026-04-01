3 Arrested After Break-in Attempt at Pippen's Home

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen's Miami-area home was the target of an alleged break-in attempt Sunday that ended with three arrests, according to Pinecrest police. Officers were first dispatched to the neighborhood after a house alarm went off. Authorities say that while they were en route, surveillance footage indicated a burglary was unfolding at Pippen's property, NBC News reports. She wasn't home, but she was watching live on security cameras as people tried to force their way in, police say. Police say officers arrived to see a vehicle speeding away, which then crashed several miles north of the home.

The three occupants, all from out of state, tried to escape on foot into a nearby neighborhood but were quickly detained, with one detected by a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office K9, police say. "This incident serves as a stark reminder that Pinecrest will not tolerate criminal activity," the department said in a Facebook post. Police say the three suspects—Treison Lache Booker, 23; Cortez Day Mon Johnson, 23; and Elijah Eugene Russell, 18—face charges including attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and resisting without violence. According to a police report, their attempt to smash into the home caused around $1,000 in damage, CBS News reports.

Police say the three men traveled to the star's home from Georgia. Pinecrest Police Chief Jason Cohen tells the Miami Herald that they may have targeted the home because of Pippen's frequent social media posts about renovations. "She's very big on social media, showcasing her house," he says. "We don't recommend that, but we understand, that's her lifestyle." Sources tell the Herald that Pippen is "fine" and appreciates the "amazing" work of police. The sources say she has hired two 24-hour armed guards.