Tiger Woods Is 'Stepping Away for a Period of Time'

Tiger Woods says he's hitting pause on everything else to focus on getting help. The golfer announced Tuesday that he's stepping away to seek treatment after being charged with driving under the influence following a rollover crash in Florida, NBC News reports.

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," the 50-year-old wrote. The statement came hours after he pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a lawful test. According to a sheriff's report released Tuesday, Woods showed "signs of impairment" after the Friday crash and had opioid pain pills in his pocket. Before the crash, he hadn't ruled out playing next month's Masters, which the five-time champion will now miss for the second year in a row, the BBC reports.

Woods is also taking a break from his role on the PGA Tour board, where he leads the Future Competition Committee tasked with reshaping the schedule, the AP reports. "Over the last year, I have come to deeply appreciate Tiger not only for his impact on the game, but for his friendship and the perspective he has shared with me as I joined the golf industry," said PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp. "My thoughts are with him and his family as he takes this step, for which he has my full respect and support."