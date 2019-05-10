Woman at Center of Deadly Bus Shove Is Going to Prison

(Newser) – Update: A woman who pushed an elderly man off a Las Vegas bus, causing his death, heard her fate this week in a Nevada courtroom. Per WFTV, Cadesha Bishop was sentenced Friday to between eight and 20 years behind bars for the 2019 incident, in which a 74-year-old man hit his head on a sidewalk after she pushed him out the bus door following a confrontation. He died a little over a month later. Bishop's sentencing came after she pleaded guilty late last year to one count of abuse of an older or vulnerable person resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm or death. Bishop, who'd initially faced a murder charge, had asked District Judge Tierra Jones to consider probation—a request Jones denied, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I'm sorry for my behavior," Bishop, 28, said at her sentencing hearing. "I'm sorry for the way that I was portrayed in my lowest and weakest moment of my life." Our original story from May 2019 follows:

Security video recorded a woman shoving a 74-year-old man with a walker off a public transit bus in Las Vegas after he asked her to be nice to other passengers, and she's facing a murder charge after the man died, according to court documents. Serge Fournier hit his head on a sidewalk in the March 21 incident, police say. The Clark County coroner ruled his death on April 23 a homicide resulting from his injuries, the AP reports. Cadesha Michelle Bishop was arrested Monday on a murder warrant and was assigned a public defense attorney during her first court appearance on Tuesday. A judge ordered Bishop, 25, held on $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 21.

A police report says Fournier was moving up the aisle of the Regional Transportation Commission bus when he asked a woman who had been cursing at other people to be nicer to passengers, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Bishop was accused of shoving Fournier out the door "with enough force that he never touched any of the steps" before hitting his head about 8 feet from the bus doorway. Police say she was seen in a security video walking away holding her son's hand. Court records show that Bishop was convicted twice, in 2014 and 2015, of misdemeanor domestic battery charges.