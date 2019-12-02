Mother Convicted in Children's Hangings

UPDATE

A Pennsylvania woman charged with killing her two young children, who were found hanging in the basement of their home, has been convicted. Lisa Snyder, 41, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and evidence tampering, the AP reports. Berks County District Attorney John Adams praised the verdict. "This was a nightmare of a case from day one," he said. A psychiatrist testified for the defense that, given years of mental health issues, Snyder could have been in a psychotic state at the time of the killings. A prosecution expert said he didn't see any reason Snyder wouldn't have known right from wrong. Sentencing is scheduled for next month.

The story, as Lisa Rachelle Snyder told it, was horrifying: The Pennsylvania mother called 911 on Sept. 23, saying that only minutes before she had discovered her two young children hanging from a support beam in the basement of their Albany Township home. She referenced her 8-year-old son, Conner, having been bullied and threatening suicide, and said he had told her he "didn't want to go alone." His 4-year-old sister, Brinley, was hanging with him, and the two died three days later. Now, a horrifying twist: Snyder was on Monday charged in their deaths, with the 36-year-old hit with counts of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and tampering with evidence, among other charges, reports the Morning Call. What's known: