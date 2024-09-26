Those Springfield Rumors Reach the UN

A strange moment in American politics emerged at the UN General Assembly on Thursday, courtesy of a top Haitian official. Edgard Leblanc Fils, the president of Haiti's transitional council, spoke to world leaders about gang violence in his country and bemoaned the large number of citizens fleeing the violence. Then he referenced false claims that Haitians living in Springfield, Ohio, were eating cats and dogs, per the AP .

"I would like to extend a brotherly greeting to all friends of Haiti that have shown solidarity towards the migrants from our country—and in particular those living in Springfield, Ohio," he said. The history of US-Haitian ties "enables us to say with confidence that the American people reject any incitement to hate against our community," he said. Both Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance have promoted the pet-eating claims.

"The passions that naturally arise during an election campaign should never serve as a pretext for xenophobia or racism in a country such as the United States, a country forged by immigrants from all countries, and which has become a model of democracy for the world," said Fils.