Romney Changes His Mind on Hunter Biden

(Newser) – Despite his misgivings, Sen. Mitt Romney has decided to vote next week to subpoena records about Hunter Biden's employment for a Ukrainian energy company. As recently as Thursday, Romney had said the Senate Homeland Security Committee shouldn't be investigating Joe Biden's son, Politico reports. A Romney spokeswoman said Friday the committee chairman had assured Romney that if the committee interviews Hunter Biden, it would be "in a closed setting without a hearing or public spectacle." Romney's support means Republicans have enough votes to issue the subpoena; they control the committee, 8-6. If Romney were to vote against it, the subpoena would be rejected on a tie vote, per the Deseret News.

Romney had said the investigation had the appearance of being political, which Democrats maintain; President Trump said this week he would bring up the Burisma issue in his reelection campaign if Joe Biden is his opponent. "I would prefer that investigations are done by an independent, nonpolitical body," Romney had said. Sen. Ron Johnson, the committee chairman, had said the committee's work has no connection to the upcoming election. But the day after Biden's Super Tuesday victories, Johnson said he hopes to release an interim report on Hunter Biden's involvement with the company in a month or so. "If I were a Democrat primary voter, I'd want these questions satisfactorily answered before I cast my final vote," the Wisconsin Republican said. (Romney has taken heat from his party over voting to convict Trump in his impeachment trial.)

