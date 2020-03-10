Working Families Party Switches Endorsement to Bernie Sanders

(Newser) – An influential progressive group has urged its supporters to vote for Bernie Sanders now that Elizabeth Warren is out of the race. The Working Families Party—which endorsed Sanders in 2016 but surprised some supporters this time around by backing Warren—threw its support behind Sanders Monday, saying Biden's past positions on issues including the invasion of Iraq and the 1994 crime bill are "at direct odds" with its values, Politico reports. WFP national director Maurice Mitchell says the group's leadership is "disappointed" that Warren left the race, but "Sanders' campaign is a natural home for Warren forces that are looking to get the job done," reports CNN.

Sanders "will fight for a Green New Deal, universal health care, and a living wage for every worker. Organized capital won't rest and neither will we," Mitchell said in a statement. "We said from the very beginning that there were two progressive champions in this race, and that our North Star was to elect one of them as president. Now, the Working Families Party will marshal its grassroots supporters and staff to help Sen. Sanders win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump." Warren, who dropped out after disappointing results on Super Tuesday, has not endorsed another candidate ahead of this Tuesday's round of primaries. In a Saturday Night Live appearance, she joked that she might "pull a New York Times and endorse them both." (Read more Bernie Sanders 2020 stories.)

