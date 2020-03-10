Woman Arrested After Paying Bail With Smelly Cash

(Newser) – A Louisiana woman was arrested on drug charges after police determined the $5,000 cash she used to post an inmate's bail had a "strong odor of marijuana." Authorities began investigating Stormy Lynn Parfait, 33, on Friday, shortly after she showed up at the Ashland jail to pay the bond fee for an inmate being held there on drug charges, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. After catching a whiff of the cash, a detective searched her car while she was still at the jail and found nearly $40,000 more in cash inside, along with about 100 Klonopin pills and a food stamp card that wasn't registered to Parfait, according to the sheriff's statement.

Investigators found hundreds of additional pills and cash as well as marijuana, cocaine, and paraphernalia, during a search of Parfait's home later. Four unattended children there were turned over to a relative, the AP reports. Parfait was charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, four counts of illegal use of a controlled drug in the presence of persons under 17, taking contraband to or into a correctional institution, and other related charges, authorities said.