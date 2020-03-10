Doping Scandal Rocks Horse-Racing

(Newser) – More than two dozen people, including the trainer of champion Maximum Security, were charged in what authorities described Monday as an international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster. Trainer Jason Servis, whose stable includes the 3-year-old champion, was charged with administering performance-enhancing drugs to that horse and others. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of five high-profile races, reports the AP. Charges including drug adulteration and misbranding conspiracy against 27 trainers, vets, and others were detailed in four indictments in Manhattan federal court. "What actually happened to the horses amounted to nothing less than abuse,” said William Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI New York Office.

"They experienced cardiac issues, overexertion leading to leg fractures, increased risk of injury, and, in some cases, death," he said. "Conversely, (humans) involved in the scheme continued to line their purses." Authorities said participants in the fraud—affecting races in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, and the United Arab Emirates—misled federal and state regulators, US Customs and Border Protection agents, various state horse racing regulators, and the betting public. Servis is charged with giving Maximum Security a drug called SGF-1000, recommending it to another trainer, and conspiring with a vet to make it look like a false positive for another substance. Maximum Security on Feb. 29 won the world's richest race, the $10 million Saudi Cup. “A sad day for racing but a long time coming,” trainer Graham Motion tweeted.