Guy Arrested on Same Odd Charge Twice in One Week

Florida's LeRoy Stotelmyer accused of impersonating a law officer
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 19, 2020 5:02 PM CDT

(Newser) – Hand it to LeRoy Stotelmyer, he doesn't give up. The Florida man was arrested Friday for allegedly impersonating a law officer only days after being arrested on the very same charge, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The 60-year-old's latest alleged offense: impersonating an officer to avoid paying a $2 toll. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says Stotelmyer had been flashing gold and silver badges and calling himself a US Air Marshal at toll bridges. Seems one booth attendant responded by showing Stotelmyer a Daytona Beach News-Journal article about his previous arrest, which Stotelmyer read before paying his $2.

Stotelmyer had been arrested March 9 for allegedly shoplifting at a Publix and impersonating a US Marshal when stopped by a loss prevention officer. With a grouper fillet and two boxes of potatoes in his bag, Stotelmyer displayed a gold badge and claimed he didn't need to pay. Then the FCSO got a tip Thursday about the toll bridges and arrested Stotelmyer at his Palm Coast home. Charges against him include false impersonation of a federal law enforcement officer, resisting a merchant, and petit shoplifting. "He thinks he wants to be a cop—now he gets to see what it's like to be an inmate," said Sheriff Rick Staly. (Read more impersonation stories.)

