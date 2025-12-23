Epstein Survivor Condemns DOJ for Exposing Her Name

A woman who has long gone by "Jane Doe" in the Jeffrey Epstein case says the Justice Department just exposed the identity she has fought to protect, per CNN and the Daily Beast . The survivor told CNN she was stunned to discover her full name appears repeatedly in the trove of Epstein-related documents the DOJ began posting online Friday—and remains exposed despite her pleas for redaction. She says she reported Epstein's abuse to the FBI in 2009, after his Florida plea deal and during the period when he was on work release and allegedly still victimizing girls. Since the files went live, she said, she's begun receiving unsolicited phone calls.

Emails reviewed by CNN show that Jane Doe alerted DOJ officials over the weekend that her name was visible. An official replied they would pass the concern to those handling redactions, but as of Monday afternoon her name was still publicly accessible in multiple places, CNN reports. She told the network the lapse has shaken her confidence in federal authorities' ability to safeguard current and future victims. "I fear for the little girl who's calling the FBI right now and asking for help," she said. "It haunts me to my core."

Jane Doe joined more than a dozen survivors and relatives of the late Virginia Giuffre in a new statement sharply criticizing the DOJ's rollout of the so-called "Epstein Library," arguing the department broke the law. They allege "abnormal and extreme redactions" in some files, unredacted victim names in others, a lack of financial records, and a database so unwieldy that many can't locate documents tied to their own cases. They say the lack of communication "suggests an ongoing intent to keep survivors and the public in the dark as much as possible and as long as possible."

DOJ spokesperson Chad Gilmartin said the department and federal prosecutors in Manhattan are undertaking a painstaking redaction process and urged victims or their lawyers to bring forward concerns. Survivors who spoke with CNN said they have not been contacted directly, though some attorneys reported outreach about redactions before last week's release. The DOJ says more documents will be posted in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Rep. Ro Khanna, co-author of the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, called on the department to fully release FBI witness interviews that identify other men and Epstein's seized emails, arguing on X that the DOJ must stop shielding powerful figures.