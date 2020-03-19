(Newser) – Tulsi Gabbard is out. The Hawaii congresswoman dropped from the 2020 race on Thursday and endorsed Joe Biden, reports USA Today. Gabbard had barely been registering in the polls, and she had failed to qualify for any of the recent debates. She did, however, manage to win two delegates from American Samoa, where she was born, on Super Tuesday. "I know Vice President Biden and his wife and am grateful to have called his son Beau, who also served in the National Guard, a friend," said Gabbard, per Axios. "Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people."

The 38-year-old, who served in the Iraq War, is known for her "progressive economics and noninterventionist foreign policy," per the New York Times. However, her campaign never caught on beyond her fervent base. Axios notes she became a favorite for "fringe voices on the right" among Democratic candidates, and the Times adds that she sometimes seemed to be campaigning against her own party. "Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people," she said at a November debate. "It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington, represented by Hillary Clinton and others' foreign policy, by the military industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests." (Gabbard recently sued Hillary Clinton.)

