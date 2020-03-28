(Newser) – Two weeks ago, Trish Regan's Fox Business show went on "hiatus" after remarks she made dismissing the coronavirus as an "impeachment scam" hyped up by Democrats to make President Trump look bad. Now, the anchor and the network have officially "parted ways," per CNNBusiness. "We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors," the network said in a statement Friday, adding that it would keep with a scaled-back prime-time lineup for now to make room for breaking news on the virus. Regan offered her own statement, noting, "I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times. I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my career."

The New York Times notes that Regan, who's known to be solidly pro-Trump, hasn't been the only conservative personality to downplay the virus, though she appears to be the only one who's suffered serious repercussions because of it: Far-right radio host Rush Limbaugh has said health experts are part of the "deep state" and that COVID-19 is basically the "common cold, while Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have, like Regan, told their audiences that media coverage about the virus is being wielded to damage Trump politically. CNN points out that the messaging from the Fox hosts is especially "notable," as that network's audience tends to be on the older side—the exact demographic that's at risk of being infected. The Wall Street Journal notes that Fox host Tucker Carlson has taken the opposite stance, warning his viewers about the virus as far back as early March. (Read more Fox News stories.)

