The coronavirus tally of American deaths kept by Johns Hopkins University rose above 3,000 Tuesday morning, exceeding the toll from the 9/11 attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, notes the Washington Post. (Thousands more have since died from 9/11-related illnesses.) It was just a matter of the time for the figure to surpass that mark, given that the nation's top health authorities are warning of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths. (And that may be a best-case scenario.) The AP notes that US death toll was about 3,550 at midday, eclipsing China's total of 3,300. Italy continues to have the most fatalities in the world, with the figure now above 11,500. (Read more coronavirus stories.)