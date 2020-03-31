(Newser) – If you've ever listened to the Marshall Mathers discography, it soon becomes apparent that he's obsessed with someone named "Hailie." That someone is his daughter, and the rapper more commonly known as Eminem just opened up about her in a rare interview. "It definitely is crazy" how quickly Hailie Jade Scott, now 24, has grown up, the 47-year-old rapper told Mike Tyson earlier this month in the latter's podcast, Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, per People. Eminem notes his daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott graduated from Michigan State with a 3.9 GPA and a psych degree under her belt, and that "she's made me proud for sure." When Tyson asked if Hailie had kids herself, Eminem replied in the negative: "Just [a] boyfriend. She's doing good."

CNN notes that Hailie is also a social media influencer, with nearly 2 million followers on her Instagram account. Eminem notes he has two other adopted daughters he's raised: Alaina Marie Mathers, 26, the biological daughter of his ex-wife's sister, and Whitney Scott Mathers, 17, his ex-wife's biological daughter with another partner. "When I think about my accomplishments ... that's probably the thing that I'm the most proud of, you know, is that—is being able to raise kids," he told Tyson. More from Eminem's interview with Tyson here, including how he got his start in the world of hip-hop and rap. (Read more Eminem stories.)

