Rule-Breaking House Party Ends With 6 People Shot

(Newser) – Six people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday after sheriff's deputies were called to a California apartment complex. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Deputies found at least 94 bullet casings, KERO reports. Witnesses and the victims were not cooperating in the investigation, officials said, adding that four suspects in the shootings are being sought. The victims were four women, a man and a juvenile female, per NBC.

The large house party took place at a Bakersfield apartment complex, in violation of the state's stay-at-home order intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.


