A former NFL first-round pick is accused of killing his girlfriend and turning to artificial intelligence for help afterward. Prosecutors in Tennessee say ex-linebacker Darron Lee used ChatGPT to craft an alibi before calling 911 about the death of 29-year-old Gabriella Perpetuo. Lee, 31, was charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering after Perpetuo was found dead last month in her Hamilton County home. Body camera video shows Lee telling deputies he discovered her unconscious on the couch and speculating she might have fallen in the shower.

At a preliminary hearing Monday, prosecutors said digital records show Lee spent two days messaging ChatGPT before the 911 call, SFGate reports. In one message read in court, he allegedly wrote: "I wake up and she has two swollen eyes, I didn't do anything, self inflicted. She stabbed herself split her eye." According to prosecutors, the chatbot replied with language that began, "Here's what to say without framing it as police trouble."

"He has conversations, dozens of conversations, back and forth with ChatGPT over a two-day period about what he did to Gabriella Perpetuo in detail," Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp told the court. "He asks how to cover it up. He asks what to say to 911."

Investigators say evidence in the home was inconsistent with Lee's claim of an accidental fall, WTVC reports. They they found broken glass in the kitchen, blood in multiple areas of the home, and signs that someone tried to clean parts of the scene. Detectives also reported injuries on Lee they say are consistent with a struggle. Lee, who was drafted in the first round in 2016 and played for the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills, is being held without bond.