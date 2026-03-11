Key Witness in Lucy Letby Case Faced His Own Allegations

A key medical expert in the Lucy Letby murder trial failed to tell police or prosecutors that he was under formal investigation over his own clinical work when he first took the stand. Cheshire police and the Crown Prosecution Service say they only learned in mid-December 2022 that pediatric endocrinologist Prof. Peter Hindmarsh was being probed by the General Medical Council—weeks after he gave "crucial evidence" alleging Letby had poisoned two babies with insulin, reports the Guardian . The paper notes that those infants represented two of just three guilty verdicts where the jury was unanimous.

The Guardian reports Hindmarsh's contract with University College London Hospitals had been terminated four months prior to his November 2022 testimony as UCLH led a broad inquiry into his medical work and accusations that he had harmed patients. The General Medical Council subsequently opened its own probe into Hindmarsh, and the Times of London reports that investigation was underway when he again testified in February 2023. Hindmarsh ultimately pulled his name from GMC's register of doctors, which put an end to the probe.

Expert witnesses are required to reveal anything that could affect their credibility to the side they are testifying on behalf of, which in this case was the Cheshire police. Hindmarsh did not do so until December 2022, and the jury was never informed of the probes. Letby, convicted in 2023 and 2024 of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven more, is challenging her convictions at the Criminal Cases Review Commission. Her lawyer says Hindmarsh's non-disclosure will be submitted as new evidence.