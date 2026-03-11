Weinstein: I Understand Why Bradley Cooper Won't Call Me

Harvey Weinstein says he's not just canceled, he's got "cancel-itis." In his first substantial interview since being moved to New York's Rikers Island, the disgraced producer told The Hollywood Reporter that most of his former Hollywood contacts—among them DreamWorks' co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and actor and director Bradley Cooper—no longer speak with him. "Most of the people I knew have shut me out," he told the outlet. "Close friends. Family members. People who owe their entire careers to me. They all just disappeared overnight."

Weinstein, who's serving time following sex-crime convictions in California and New York, said he understands why, claiming that anyone who takes his call risks being "canceled" themselves. "I get it. I don't expect anyone to destroy their careers for me," he said, though he added that when it comes to some of the people he was closer to, like Cooper and Katzenberg, "I miss these people not just as business—there was more to it than that." Weinstein added that a small group still reaches out, but he declined to identify them.

Weinstein, 73, said his ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, doesn't speak to him but continues to let their two children together visit. He noted that the kids, who are 12 and 15, "know everything. They are old enough to Google. But I told them I never sexually assaulted anyone, and they believe me." He expressed regret over the damage to her fashion career, saying clients walked away after his misconduct became public and insisting she knew nothing about his actions. Weinstein also talked to THR about his life in prison, which he called "hell." "Mostly I'm in my cell 23 hours a day," he said. "Sometimes I'll go out in the wheelchair just to get some air, but that's only half an hour."

He added that he doesn't speak to other inmates, who he said constantly ask him for money or legal help. "I just speak to the guards. And the nurses. That's the extent of my socializing here," he noted. Weinstein's 2020 New York rape and sexual assault convictions were overturned in 2024. He was later convicted on a separate New York charge for a criminal sexual act in 2025, and his appeal of that conviction was rejected in January, per People. As for dying behind bars, Weinstein tells THR that the idea of that "scares the s---out of me."