NHL Player Dies After Being Rushed to Hospital

(Newser) – An Edmonton Oilers player has died at age 25 after suffering a brain bleed, Fox News reports. Colby Cave was hospitalized Tuesday in Toronto, per People, then placed in a medically induced coma after surgery to ease pressure on his brain. Now his wife Emily is mourning his Saturday passing: "My heart is shattered," she writes on Instagram along with a heartbreaking photo of her curled up with him at the hospital. "The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me. I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary."

Teams and players across the NHL are expressing condolences for the Saskatchewan native who was originally undrafted, per ESPN. "Colby was a terrific teammate with great character, admired & liked everywhere he played," says Edmonton Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson, while Oilers coach Dave Tippett tells the Athletic that Cave "was always upbeat. He was positive. It was never about Colby." Cave had four goals and five assists during 67 games with the Boston Bruins and Oilers, and scored one goal in 11 games this season with Edmonton. But for Emily, the past is prologue: "I'll see you again soon, Colb," she writes. "You'll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss." (Read more hockey stories.)

