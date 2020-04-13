(Newser)
In March a Michigan doctor's video on how to sanitize your groceries went viral—and his tips were pretty involved. But are they really necessary? According to the infectious disease, virology, and food safety experts NPR spoke with, perhaps not. The upshot of their tips is this: "Focus on the people, not the food," as respiratory droplets are the biggest source of infection, per a Columbia University virologist. Here are seven more things to consider:
- Don't use your phone in the store. If you do so, you're basically putting your hand on your face—a no-no.
- Wear a mask, not gloves. Speaking of hands, the experts say gloves can provide a false sense of security and advise against them. As soon as you touch a contaminated surface the gloves are contaminated, but many people leave their gloves on for an extended period of time, and do things like talk on the phone or handle credit cards while wearing them. Instead, just wash or sanitize your hands as you enter and exit the store and once you get home.