She Begged for Beer From Quarantine. She Got It

(Newser) – Olive Veronesi has her brewskis. The 93-year-old Pennsylvania woman became famous over the weekend after someone took a photo of her, stuck in coronavirus quarantine, standing in front of her window and holding a can of Coors Light and a sign that read: "I NEED MORE BEER!!" The picture went viral, and the beer company inevitably got wind of Veronesi's parched plight. "Olive asked, and beer is on its way!" Coors Light noted Sunday on Twitter. It didn't specify how much beer, but everyone found out on Monday, per the Action Network. A video from CBS Pittsburgh shows cases of Coors being unloaded from a car and stacked up on Veronesi's porch. Then, a man in a mask and gloves cracks open a cold one for Veronesi's waiting lips.

story continues below

"That tastes pretty good," she exclaims, adding to the station that she'd been down to her last 12 cans when she posed in her window with her desperate plea. She explains she has a beer every night. "You know what? Beer has vitamins in it. It's good for you!" she says. One of the delivery men says that when Molson Coors found out Veronesi was almost out, "we couldn't have that happen." He says they bestowed 10 cases of beer on their most loyal fan. Veronesi is also seen holding up an updated sign: "GOT MORE BEER!" Per USA Today, a Molson Coors rep says Veronesi and her family "have a standing offer for more Coors Light whenever they're ready for a restock." The New York Daily News notes that beer from other kindhearted benefactors has also arrived on Veronesi's doorstep. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

