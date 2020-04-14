Lawyers: Sending Manafort Home Is 'Imperative'

(Newser) – Paul Manafort, currently serving a 7.5-year sentence for tax evasion, fraud, and other crimes, wants to go home early—and stay there. Lawyers for President Trump's former campaign chairman have asked the Bureau of Prisons to transfer their client to home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today reports. The 71-year-old is serving his sentence at the Loretto federal prison in Pennsylvania and is not due for release until Nov. 3, 2024. His lawyers say he is at high risk of infection and it is "imperative" that he be "transferred to home confinement immediately."

Manafort's lawyers say he suffers from high blood pressure and liver disease. "Mr. Manafort has been a model inmate and has not incurred any infractions or violations while incarcerated," they said in a letter to the BOP. "Thus, he does not pose any danger to the community and is unlikely to recidivize while serving his sentence in home confinement." They asked that he be released to live with his wife in Virginia "to serve the remainder of his sentence or, alternatively, for the duration of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic." The lawyers say Manafort, like other federal prisoners, has spent 14 days on lockdown, making him eligible for an immediate move to home confinement under an April 3 directive from Attorney General William Barr on at-risk prisoners, the Washington Post reports.


