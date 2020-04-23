Politics / Joe Biden 2020 Biden to Louis CK: Here's Your $2.8K Back Donation from disgraced comedian to Biden's presidential campaign is refunded By Arden Dier, Newser Staff Posted Apr 23, 2020 10:30 AM CDT Copied 69 comments Louis CK participates is seen in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)Louis CK participates is seen in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) View 1 more image (Newser) – Joe Biden doesn't want Louis CK's money, thank you very much. A spokesman for the former vice president's presidential campaign said Wednesday that a $2,800 donation from the comedian, made on March 4, had been refunded, per the AP. Like Biden, Louis CK has faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Five women told the New York Times in 2017 that the comedian masturbated in front of them, or requested to do so. He admitted to the acts and his career took a dive, though he has since released a special in which he jokes about the scandal. (A woman claims Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.) View 1 more image