Biden to Louis CK: Here's Your $2.8K Back

Donation from disgraced comedian to Biden's presidential campaign is refunded
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 23, 2020 10:30 AM CDT

(Newser) – Joe Biden doesn't want Louis CK's money, thank you very much. A spokesman for the former vice president's presidential campaign said Wednesday that a $2,800 donation from the comedian, made on March 4, had been refunded, per the AP. Like Biden, Louis CK has faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Five women told the New York Times in 2017 that the comedian masturbated in front of them, or requested to do so. He admitted to the acts and his career took a dive, though he has since released a special in which he jokes about the scandal. (A woman claims Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.)

