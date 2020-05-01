Biden to Address the Elephant in the Room

(Newser) – Joe Biden will finally address the sexual assault allegations lobbied against him by former aide Tara Reade. Politico reports the Democratic presidential contender will appear on MSNBC's Morning Joe Friday to break his silence on the matter. Previously, Biden's camp has only directed reporters to a statement from his deputy campaign manager and communications director that denies the allegations but says Biden "firmly believes that women have a right to be heard—and heard respectfully" and that all such claims should be investigated by an independent press.

Meanwhile, Reade spoke to Fox News Thursday, and said that the three former Senate aides she made complaints to about Biden at the time have either denied she did so, said they don't remember her doing so, or claimed not to even know her—but that the formal complaint she ultimately filed to the Senate personnel office would prove those former staffers are lying. Biden's Senate records are stored at the University of Delaware, and are sealed until he has left public life for at least two years, but Reade is calling for them to be released now. "I believe it will have my complaint form, as well as my separation letter and other documents," she says. (Democrats have been getting antsy with Biden's silence on the matter.)

