New York Schools Won't Reopen This Academic Year

(Newser) – Parents of kids in New York state just got confirmation of what they probably suspected: Schools won't be reopening for the rest of the academic year, reports ABC News10. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he didn't see a way to make it happen safely. For now, schools are developing plans to open in the fall—and summer school remains a possibility—but it all depends on how the state is faring with coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, per CNBC. The announcement applies to state-run colleges as well.

“We want schools now to start developing a plan to reopen,” said the governor. “The plan has to have protocols in place that incorporate everything that we are now doing in society and everything that we learned.” The decision on summer school will be made at the end of next month. Meanwhile, Cuomo said the state recorded another 289 COVID-19 deaths since Thursday, the first time in a week the figure dropped below 300. (Read more New York state stories.)

