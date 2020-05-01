The Rent Is Due. Now What?

(Newser) – The new month has arrived, which means the rent is due for millions of Americans. Combine that with off-the-charts unemployment and it adds up to misery not just for tenants but for many landlords, too. While many states and the federal government have put protections into place to stop evictions during the shutdown, advocates for strapped renters say more help is needed. Coverage:

Rent strikes: Some people aren't paying May's rent because the money simply isn't there. Others are withholding the rent check in solidarity. The Wall Street Journal reports that housing activists have organized rent strikes in more than a dozen cities, including New York and Chicago. The idea is to pressure lawmakers at all levels to give renters more financial support. See this online petition ("Can't Pay? Won't Pay") as an example. We won't know for about a week how widespread the movement is.