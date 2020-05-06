Salon Owner's Choice: Jail or Apology. She Chose Jail

(Newser)
–
A salon owner in Dallas is emerging as the public face of the resistance to lockdown orders across the country. Shelley Luther began a week-long jail sentence on Tuesday after refusing orders to close her business, reports the Dallas Morning News. Coverage:
- The gesture: At a public protest on April 25, Luther ripped up an order from Dallas County to shut her Salon A La Mode. A few days later, Dallas County State District Judge Eric Moye issued a restraining order, but she still kept her salon open. That led to a court hearing on Tuesday.
- Judge's offer: In court, the judge told Luther she could avoid jail with an apology and a pledge to keep her business closed until the governor said it was OK. She refused. "I have to disagree with you sir, when you say that I’m selfish, because feeding my kids is not selfish,” she said, per CBS DFW. "I have hair stylists that are going hungry because they’d rather feed their kids. So, sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision but I am not going to shut down the salon."