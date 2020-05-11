Next for Kamala Harris? She's Looking Beyond VP

(Newser) – Last summer, then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris emerged as Joe Biden's toughest critic in the Democratic primary over his record on race issues. Now, however, Politico reports that the California senator is the favorite to be his running mate. The story says Elizabeth Warren also is in strong contention, but interviews with two dozen Biden aides and Democratic donors suggest that Harris is the top choice at the moment. The Biden campaign has begun formally vetting the first large group of contenders. Coverage:

Repairs: Politico reports that relations between Biden and Harris have warmed since the debates, helped in part by the friendship Harris had years ago with the late Beau Biden, a fellow state attorney general. And the story includes this quote from influential African-American Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina: "Joe Biden is a big boy," he said. "I’ve never seen Joe have any animus toward Kamala for what may have been said during the campaign." Clyburn added that his preference is for Biden to pick a black woman as his running mate.