Medical Journal Has Scathing Trump Editorial

President Trump is used to taking flak from his political enemies. On Friday, it came in the form of a brutal editorial in one of the oldest medical journals in the world, notes NPR. "Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics," says the unsigned piece in the Lancet. It calls the US response to the pandemic "inconsistent and incoherent" and accuses the White House of being "obsessed with magic bullets—vaccines, new medicines, or a hope that the virus will simply disappear." In reality, "only a steadfast reliance on basic public health principles, like test, trace, and isolate, will see the emergency brought to an end, and this requires an effective national public health agency."

The editorial also accuses Trump of helping turn the CDC into a shell of its former self at a time when the world needs its guidance. The Washington Post adds some context: "It is not uncommon for medical journals to run signed editorials that take political stances, but rarely do publications use the full weight of their editorial boards to call for a president to be voted out of office." The Week notes that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman called the editorial "stunning" in an appearance on CNN. "I don't think I have ever heard of such a thing from a medical journal." The White House had not responded to the criticism at the time of this writing.


