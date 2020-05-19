(Newser) – It was a weekend of celebration for an MLB player and his family, followed by tragedy. USA Today reports that Noelia Brazoban, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte, has died of a heart attack. On Twitter, MLB Network's Jon Heyman noted Brazoban had reportedly been in the hospital awaiting an operation for a broken ankle when she passed away. The 31-year-old athlete, who was recently traded to Arizona after spending his initial eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, made the anguished announcement Monday on Instagram. "Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack," he wrote. "It is a moment of indescribable pain."

"On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time," he added. People notes the couple had just celebrated their daughter Tiana's fourth birthday, detailed in a weekend Instagram post. In a statement, the Diamondbacks say they're "deeply saddened" by Brazoban's death, per ESPN. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time," the team says. The Pirates also offered their condolences. "Our hearts are truly saddened by this news," the team tweeted. In addition to Tiana, the couple also has two sons.


