Mindy Kaling Signs On to Legally Blonde 3

(Newser) – Writers who worked on NBC's The Office and Parks and Recreation have signed on to pen Legally Blonde 3, which will see Reese Witherspoon resume her role as perky lawyer Elle Woods. The Office alum Mindy Kaling, who starred alongside Witherspoon in 2018's A Wrinkle in Time, will write the script for the film first announced in 2018 alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor, a former Parks and Recreation writer, reports Deadline. The pair also wrote an upcoming wedding comedy starring Kaling and Priyanka Chopra, per Variety. The franchise's original producer, Mark Platt of Platt Productions, will reportedly work with Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. Legally Blonde was released in 2001, followed by Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, in 2013. (Read more movies stories.)