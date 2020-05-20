Supreme Court Keeps Mueller Material Secret

(Newser) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily prevented the House of Representatives from obtaining secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, the AP reports. The court's unsigned order keeps previously undisclosed details from the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election out of the hands of Democratic lawmakers at least until early summer. The court will decide then whether to extend its hold. The federal appeals court in Washington ruled in March that the documents should be turned over because the House Judiciary Committee’s need for the material in its investigation of President Trump outweighed the Justice Department’s interests in keeping the testimony secret.

Mueller's 448-page report, issued in April 2019, "stopped short" of reaching conclusions about Trump's conduct, including whether he obstructed justice, to avoid stepping on the House’s impeachment power, the appeals court said. The committee was able to persuasively argue that it needed access to the underlying grand jury material to make its own determinations about the president’s actions, the court said. The DOJ said in its Supreme Court filings that the court's action was needed in part because the House hasn’t given any indication it "urgently needs these materials for any ongoing impeachment investigation." The House had opposed the delay on the grounds that its investigation of Trump was continuing, and that time is of the essence because of the approaching election.