(Newser) – Joe Biden made inadvertent headlines during an interview that aired Friday morning on the popular radio show of black host Charlamagne Tha God. The exchange came near the end of the Breakfast Club interview, when Charlamagne asked Biden to be back on the show because "we got more questions," reports NBC News. To which Biden responded:

"You got more questions? But I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."