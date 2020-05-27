WSJ Wants Trump to Quit the Scarborough 'Smears'

(Newser) – President Trump isn't doing himself—or the country—any favors by pushing unfounded conspiracy theories about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal warned Wednesday. The conservative publication's board, condemning the president's behavior in unusually strong terms, said Trump's claim that Scarborough was involved in the death of a congressional staffer in 2001 is "ugly even for him." Scarborough has criticized Trump, but responding in this manner "isn’t political hardball. It's a smear," the board writes. Trump "rightly denounces the lies spread about him in the Steele dossier, yet here he is trafficking in the same sort of trash."

The WSJ notes that despite Trump's claims on Twitter, there is "no evidence of foul play, or an affair with the woman, and the local coroner ruled that the woman fainted from an undiagnosed heart condition and died of head trauma." They conclude: "We don’t write this with any expectation that Mr. Trump will stop. Perhaps he even thinks this helps him politically, though we can’t imagine how. But Mr. Trump is debasing his office, and he’s hurting the country in doing so." The Hill notes that Trump continued to tweet about the subject Wednesday, claiming "Psycho Joe Scarborough is rattled" by "all of the things and facts that are coming out on the internet about opening a Cold Case." (Read more Joe Scarborough stories.)

