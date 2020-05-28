Farmer's Killing Was 'Incomprehensible'—Until Now

(Newser) – Elmer Yuill's killing made no sense at all. The gentle farmer liked doting on his younger sisters and keeping his barnyard so clean that drivers pulled over for photos. Yet early one morning in 1991, the 77-year-old was found dead, two bullets in the back—execution style—on that very land in Nova Scotia, Canada. A $150,000 reward in the case remains unclaimed. "Even if they had shot him face to face, I don't think I would feel quite so bad," says his 90-year-old sister in a quiet voice. "But to be shot in the back is just incomprehensible." Now journalist Lindsay Jones, writing for the Walrus, looks into the case and finds a suspect who slipped away from authorities time and again. His name is Duane Deveaux.

Deveaux's own cousin says he confessed to a nearby grocery-store robbery that night and hid out on Yuill's barn, where he or an accomplice shot the farmer when confronted by him. RCMP documents show Deveaux confessed to the robbery and killing of Yuill, calling it a "murder three charge," but he later pleaded not guilty—and prosecutors backed off in court twice, fearing they might compromise the homicide probe by pressing the lesser case. Now, with Yuill's wife dead and the farm in disuse, Deveaux has moved to Ontario, where his brother Bernard calls him "a mess" who "can't even talk about" what happened: "He drinks himself to death," he says. "To see a guy go that badly, there's something in there eating him." Click for Jones' full piece.


