In this April 15, 2008, file photo, a bison makes its way across the historic gate to Yellowstone National Park at Gardiner, Mont. (James Woodcock/The Billings Gazette via AP, File)

In this April 15, 2008, file photo, a bison makes its way across the historic gate to Yellowstone National Park at Gardiner, Mont. (James Woodcock/The Billings Gazette via AP, File)