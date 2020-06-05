George Floyd Campaign Makes History on GoFundMe

(Newser)
It’s a record. In just over a week, the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund has received the highest number of individual donations of any GoFundMe campaign, a spokesperson tells TMZ. To date, $13 million has been raised by some 478,300 individuals in 125 countries. The fund "is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George," according to Floyd's brother, Philonise, its creator. Another 15,700 people have donated $368,000 to a fund started by Floyd's sister, Bridgett. A separate fund benefits Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, per the Hill. More than 52,000 people have donated a total of $1.6 million to that fund in three days. (Read more George Floyd stories.)