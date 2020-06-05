 
Slur Sinks Student Who Was Supposed to Cheer for UT

Athletics wouldn't accept student who used racial slur
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 5, 2020 9:36 AM CDT

(Newser) – A student expected to join the University of Tennessee cheerleading squad this fall will no longer attend the university after evidence of her using a racial slur surfaced on social media. Vols Cheer had announced the incoming freshman from Virginia would be joining the team in a May 24 Instagram post, per WVLT. Less than two weeks later, a Snapchat video showing the student using a racial slur, as well as an image in which she included the N-word in a caption, were shared in a Twitter thread that encouraged viewers to write to school officials. "Athletics made the decision not to allow a prospective student to join the Spirit Program," the school said Thursday. "She will not be attending the university this fall."

The university added it "takes seriously our commitment to fostering a Volunteer community that values equity, inclusion, and that promotes respect for all people. We have a responsibility to support our black students and create a place where all Vols feel safe." The Knoxville News Sentinel flags similar situations elsewhere this week: Milwaukee's Marquette University rescinded admission to a student over a Snapchat post that referred to George Floyd, and two incoming students have withdrawn from Missouri State University over racist incidents. In the latter case, the Springfield News-Leader reports that one student used a slur and ridiculed the phrase "black girl magic," while a white female apparently participated in a Snapchat reenactment of George Floyd's death. (Read more University of Tennessee stories.)

